Three Iranians to attend UK blind judo GP

Sports Desk

Three Iranians will take part at IBSA Judo Grand Prix, an event attended by blind and visually impaired athletes.

Vahid Nouri (-90kg), a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Alireza Khojasteh (73kg), and Mohammedreza Khayrollahzadeh (+100kg) will represent the country at the two-day tournament in London on April 9.

Nouri and Khayrollahzadeh have already booked their places at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - set to start on August 25.