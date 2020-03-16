RSS
0447 GMT March 16, 2020

News ID: 266955
Published: 0236 GMT March 16, 2020

Three Iranians to attend UK blind judo GP

IRNA

Sports Desk

Three Iranians will take part at IBSA Judo Grand Prix, an event attended by blind and visually impaired athletes.
Vahid Nouri (-90kg), a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Alireza Khojasteh (73kg), and Mohammedreza Khayrollahzadeh (+100kg) will represent the country at the two-day tournament in London on April 9.
Nouri and Khayrollahzadeh have already booked their places at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - set to start on August 25.
   
KeyWords
IBSA Judo Grand Prix
judo
IranDaily
 
