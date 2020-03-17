RSS
March 17, 2020

News ID: 266956
March 16, 2020

Sport minister: 8,000 facilities available for fight against coronavirus

Sports Desk

There are some 8,000 sports facilities available for use in fight against the coronavirus, said Iran’s Sport Minister Masoud Soltanifar on Monday.

Speaking in a coronavirus taskforce meeting, Soltanifar also said that some 28,000 sport centers have been shut down in the country and major sport events – including the Persian Gulf Pro League fixtures – have been called off to contain the virus outbreak.

“NGOs all over the country have embarked on making and distributing medical equipment as well as disinfecting public places,” the minister added.

Soltanifar also said that all training camps for Iranian athletes, preparing for Olympics qualifiers, have been sterilized through the Health Ministry protocols.

 

 

 

 

   
Sport minister
Soltanifar
coronavirus
 
