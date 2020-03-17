Iran's VP: Government trying hard to curb coronavirus spread

National Desk

The Iranian government is seriously trying to contain the coronavirus spread in the country, said the first vice president.

Each and every member of the Iranian society plays a key and determining role in overcoming the daunting challenge, Es'haq Jahangiri added in his phone talks with provinical governors on Monday, IRNA reported.

The new virus, a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year. It has killed over 6,500 people globally, and infected more than 170,000 others, according to worldometers.info.

He said the government is earnestly using all its capacities to reduce the spread, calling on the governors to spare no effort in this fight as the senior representatives of the government in their provinces, and, by mobilizing all their resources, take the required measures at the local and provincial levels within the framework of the policies of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus to curb the spread of the virus.

Jahangiri also asked them to encourage people to stay at home and refrain from unnecessary intercity and intracity trips by providing them constantly with precise information.

On Monday, the Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the virus has claimed 129 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 853.

Jahanpour said that 1,053 fresh cases were added to the number of confirmed infections during the period, bringing the total to 14,991.

He put at 4,996 the number of the cases who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.