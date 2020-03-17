Health minister: 14m Iranians screened for coronavirus symptoms

National Desk

The Iranian health minister said on Monday 14 million people have been screened for the new coronavirus symptoms as part of a national plan to contain its spread.

Saeid Namaki added the implementation of the plan began four days ago rapidly, noting that a significant number of these individuals were screened via the online platform – salamat.gov.ir – and the rest through phone calls, electronic health files and apps, IRNA reported.

Of the total number, 1,605 infected individuals were hospitalized, he said.

The minister expressed hope that in coming days, the rest of the people would be screened.

The new virus, a respiratory disease also known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year. It has killed nearly 6,500 people globally, and infected over 170,000 others, according to worldometers.info.

In Iran, 14,991 people have been infected, 4,996 have recovered, and 853 have lost their lives to the infection as of Monday.

Speaking on the same day at a session of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described as promising figures pertaining to efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the country, according to president.ir.

He said, "As of tomorrow (Tuesday) the ministries of health and interior will announce the exit routes and roads to different provinces and begin taking people’s temperatures on these roads to check for fever.”