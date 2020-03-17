US deliberately hampers Iran’s anti-coronavirus efforts: Russian Foreign Ministry

The US is taking deliberate actions that hamper Iran’s measures to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Iranian President Hassan Rouhani recently said that along with the $200-billion damage already dealt to the economy of the country, the May 2018 unilateral US sanctions, imposed within the framework of the maximum pressure campaign, pose a serious obstacle to efficient measures against the infection," the statement said, tass.com wrote.

"The reason behind the numerous fatalities is not only the infection itself, but also the fact that the US is deliberately hindering efforts to counter it. Millions of Iranian citizens have been deprived of the opportunity to purchase vital medical items, no matter how Washington is trying to distort this fact. We deeply regret, we are alarmed and seriously concerned by the anti-humane US policies."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also highlighted Tehran’s firm determination to remain within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, signed in July 2015 with the P5+1.

"We strongly call upon the United States to face the truth and make the much-needed decision to immediately lift the sanctions that directly affect fundamental human rights in Iran. The global pandemic is not the time to settle geopolitical scores, especially if they are baseless and had been devised by Washington to satisfy its own ambitions," the ministry said.

Moscow once again reaffirmed its "determination to preserve the nuclear deal and readiness to continue efforts aimed at restoring its lost balance of interests and sustainability."

"Russia’s work in this direction is reinforced by simultaneous large-scale projects and assistance to Iran’s economy, beset by problems," the ministry statement said.

China’s call

In a similar move, on Monday, China also urged the US to lift sanctions on Iran immediately amid the Middle Eastern country's response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to economictimes.indiatimes.com.

The escalating outbreak in Iran – the worst-affected country in the Middle East – has killed 853 people and infected 14,991.

"Continued sanction on Iran was against humanitarianism and hampers Iran's epidemic response & delivery of humanitarian aid by the UN and other organizations," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the JCPOA unilaterally in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran's oil exports.

Iran said last week it had asked the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The new virus, a respiratory disease also known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year.