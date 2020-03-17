Iranian festivity of fire amid coronavirus days

Cultural Desk

With spring fast approaching, Iranians and Persian-speaking nations across the world prepare for Norouz and New Year celebrations.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic stealing all the headlines worldwide, the Persian traditions and rituals will obviously be affected by the outbreak as it is highly recommended to avoid gatherings and public places.

And ‘Chaharshanbe Suri’ is no exception.

‘Chaharshanbe Suri’, or ‘Wednesday Fireworks’, originated from the Zoroastrian era, is one Persians’ traditional ceremonies rooted in ancient Iranian rituals.

The occasion – widely celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and elsewhere – brings together people from various cultures to mark the euphoria of nature on the eve of spring.

The outdoor festival is observed on the eve of last Wednesday of Persian calendar year.

The main part of the celebration is to jump over bonfires, while singing ‘Sorkhi-ye to az man, zardi-ye man az to’ (literally meaning ‘[Let] your ruddiness [be] mine, my paleness yours’, and keep the fire alive deep through the midnight.

‘Qashoq Zani’ (Spoon Banging) – a Persian version for trick-or-treating – is another ritual, observed by the children, as they go door to door, hitting spoons against the plates, and receive snacks and candies.

This year however, the coronavirus might negatively affect one of Persians’ annual celebrations.

However, there is no doubt that all Iranians throughout the world will keep the fire burning in their hearts and souls, wishing for a better future and a new year full of joy, health, and well-being.