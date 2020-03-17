Rouhani: We will overcome coronavirus together

National Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says "we will overcome the present difficult conditions" created due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the country in the light of people’s cooperation and physicians’ efforts.

The new virus, a respiratory disease also known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year. In Iran, the rapid spread of coronavirus has infected 16,169 people and killed 988, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

“The sad time will come to an end,” Rouhani added speaking on Tuesday in a ceremony to inaugurate the second and third sections of a freeway in northern Iran connecting Tehran to Alborz Province, IRNA reported.

He appreciated round-the-clock efforts by the country’s physicians, nurses as well as health and medical staff, saying they have saved many lives.

Rouhani stressed that although these days, Iranians are physically far from the sacred places and holy shrines in the country to prevent the further spread of the virus, their souls are closer to these places more than ever.

Project progress

Commenting on the freeway, he said the first part of it was inaugurated in 2017.

Rouhani added in 2013, at the beginning of his first term in office as Iran’s president, the second and third sections of the freeway were only three percent complete, noting that they were fully constructed over the past six years.

He said in addition, two other important projects were inaugurated in Tehran and Alborz provinces in the past few months: 1. Hashtgerd Metro Station (December 29, 0219) and 2. A section of Tehran-Shomal Freeway – connecting the Iranian capital to the northern province of Mazandaran.

Rouhani added the second section of Tehran-Shomal Freeway displays the enormous domestic capacities and capabilities in road, tunnel and bridge construction as it is full of tunnels and bridges.

He put at $2.38 billion the investments made so far to complete the two freeways.