Kuwait allocates $10m for fight against coronavirus in Iran

International Desk

Kuwait has allocated $10 million to fight the coronavirus spread in Iran, said the country’s minister of foreign affairs.

Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah announced this in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and people in their nation-wide drive against the epidemic disease, IRNA reported.

The new virus, a respiratory disease also known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year. In Iran, the rapid spread of coronavirus has infected some 16,169 people and killed 988, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

Appreciating the Kuwaiti government and people for their humanitarian aid and gesture of solidarity, Zarif described the coronavirus pandemic as a global problem which is in need of greater regional and international cooperation.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. The virus has infected more than 180,000 people worldwide and killed over 7,000, according to worldometers.info.

Also censuring US unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran, he called on Kuwait to join the global campaign to lift them.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s sanctions on Tehran.

The sanctions have hindered the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran amid the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus spread.

Among the countries that have sent their aid packages to Iran in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak are China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Republic of Azerbaijan, and Russia, as well as the World Health Organization and UNICEF.