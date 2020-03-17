RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0507 GMT March 17, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266968
Published: 0258 GMT March 17, 2020

Iraqi President Salih appoints Adnan al-Zurfi as new PM-designate

Iraqi President Salih appoints Adnan al-Zurfi as new PM-designate
REUTERS

Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed Adnan al-Zurfi as the country's new prime minister-designate in the latest bid to resolve a months-long political crisis.

Al-Zurfi has 30 days to form his cabinet which he must then put to a vote of confidence in Iraq's fractious parliament. The 54-year-old former governor of the holy Shia city of Najaf heads the Nasr parliamentary grouping of former prime minister Haider al-Abadi, aljazeera.com reported.

Al-Zurfi would replace caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who quit in December following widespread mass demonstrations against a government that protesters see as corrupt, failing to provide them with basic services, and beholden to powerful neighboring Iran.

A senior government source told AFP news agency that political factions had intensely debated names for days, seeking a "non-confrontational" figure to preserve the status quo.

Al-Zurfi's appointment came two weeks after former prime minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the post, accusing political parties of obstructing him.

Al-Zurfi was a former official of the US-run authorities that took over Iraq after the 2003 US invasion that deposed former ruler Saddam Hussein.

 

 

   
KeyWords
President Barham Salih
Adnan al-Zurfi
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/2905 sec