Rockets hit Iraqi base housing foreign forces

Two rockets struck a training base south of Baghdad where US-led coalition troops and NATO trainers are present, Iraq's military said.

The attack, the third targeting military bases hosting foreign forces in a week, targeted the Besmaya base south of Baghdad on Monday night, read the statement, making no mention of casualties, aljazeera.com reported.

Spanish forces linked to the US-led coalition, as well as NATO training forces, are present in Besmaya.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq that the US would retaliate "as necessary" against any new assaults on Americans.

Since late October, there have been 24 rocket attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad or bases where foreign troops are deployed, killing three American military personnel, one British soldier and one Iraqi soldier.

No attacks have been claimed but Washington has blamed Kataeb Hezbollah, a faction in the Hashd al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Forces) state-sponsored military network and Iran.

Iran says US President Donald Trump must reconsider behavior of occupying American forces in the region instead of leveling groundless accusations against other countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Friday rejected the “baseless” accusations leveled by the US president against Iran regarding the recent attack on a US-occupied base in Iraq, Press TV reported.

“Instead of making dangerous moves and baseless accusations, Mr. Trump had better thoroughly reassess the presence and behavior of his forces in the region,” Mousavi said.

He also urged the US to seriously avoid spreading the virus of pinning the blame on others and making accusations with the aim of justifying its illogical behavior and evading responsibility.

The spokesman suggested that such attacks on US interests in Iraq are the consequences of its illegal presence in the Arab country, stressing that Washington cannot blame others for the Iraqi people’s reaction to the US assassination and slaughter of their commanders and fighters.