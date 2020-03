Iranian woman, 103, recovers from coronavirus

National Desk

An Iranian woman, 103, was released from a hospital in Semnan, northern Iran, after recovering from COVID-19 disease.

Navid Danaei, head of University of Medical Sciences in Semnan, said the old lady had received treatment for a week before leaving the hospital on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Earlier in the week, a 91-year-old farmer from Bam in southeastern Iran, also suffering from a heart disease, asthma, and high blood pressure, overcome the coronavirus.