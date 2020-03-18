Rouhani: Coronavirus past its peak in Gilan, Qom

National Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said the new coronavirus spread is past its peak in the worst-hit provinces of Gilan and Qom, in northern and central Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, he said this was announced by the heads of the two provinces’ universities of medical sciences in separate phone conversations, Mehr News Agency reported.

Rejecting propaganda claiming that Iran is faced with a shortage of beds at its hospitals, Rouhani said this is a baseless lie as the head of Gilan University of Medical Sciences, Arsalan Salari, said that 20 percent of the province’s hospital capacity still remain unused.

He admitted that the country was, however, faced with a number of such problems during the very first days following the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe. In Iran, the total number of infections has reached 17,361. Also, the fatality count increased on Wednesday to 1,135, with 147 news deaths, according to the latest figures provided by the Health Ministry. A total of 5,710 patients have fully recovered.

Qom is said to be the epicenter of the virus in Iran, while the number of the infected has been reported to be high in Gilan.

Epic triumph

Turning to enemies' plots against Iran, Rouhani said they sought to bring the people of the country to their knees through intensified pressures, but Iranians turned disaster into an epic triumph.

Rouhani noted that in the current year, the enemy had focused all its pressures on Iran’s economic sector, adding during the past few months, the most relentless pressure was placed on the domestic economy and, particularly, the oil industry.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions mainly target Iran’s oil exports, as claimed by Washington, in a bid to reduce the country’s overseas sales to “zero”.

“Although such pressures created problems for Iranians and their lives, they helped us achieve many great successes. This year, we managed to run the country without relying on our oil income, as they were not included in the [national annual] budget.”

He added Iran’s point-to-point inflation has reached 25 percent, from 52 percent, since March 2019.

In addition, Rouhani said, the domestic economy has reflected a positive and growing trend in the current year.