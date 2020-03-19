Minister: Iran’s oil industry at forefront of confrontation with US

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran’s oil industry has remained at the forefront of confrontation with US hostility, being the main target of the unlawful sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies on Tehran.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh made the remark on Thursday in a message on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the nationalization of the country’s oil industry, IRNA reported.

On March 20, 1951, members of the Iranian Parliament voted unanimously in favor of a bill introduced by the country’s then democratically-elected prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddeq, to nationalize the country’s oil industry.

He added the past 12 months were full of hardships for Iranians on the one hand, and a scene of their heroic resistance against the problems on the other.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions mainly targeted Iran’s oil exports in a bid, as claimed by Washington, to reduce the country’s overseas sales to “zero” and damage the domestic economy.

Zanganeh said Iranians are about to celebrate the arrival of their New Year and Norouz holidays (March 20-April 1) at a time when the global spread of a new coronavirus has faced the world with an unprecedented situation.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe.

According to worldometers.info, the virus has infected over 220,000 people in the world, killing more than 8,900. Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Zanganeh stressed that since 69 years ago, the final days of every Iranian year reminds the people of the country of their success in demanding their right from hegemonic powers and restoring it.

“It is bitter that on the threshold of the 70th year of the nationalization of the oil industry, we still see that the same enemy is showing the same hostility toward the people of Iran. It is a life lesson for us.”

He said over the past 12 months, the development of the domestic oil industry, although faced with new serious difficulties, was never halted despite the intensification of US unilateral sanctions on Iran.

The minister underlined that in this period, Iran made great achievements in terms of natural gas extraction, development of the remaining phases of the South Pars Gas Field (southern Iran), production of oil byproducts and petrochemicals and implementation of oil industry mega-projects.

In addition, he said, sustainable nationwide energy supply was ensured in the same time span.