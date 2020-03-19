Khalilzadeh’s strike picked among best acrobatic goals in ACL history

Sports Desk

The Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) official website has called for its viewers to vote for the best-ever acrobatic goal in the history of the AFC Champions League (ACL).

Iranian and Persepolis defender Shoja Khalilzadeh’s wonder goal against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli in April 2019 was picked by the AFC in the top-five shortlist.

The 2018 runner-up Persepolis had endured a tough opening to its 2019 campaign but came back into life on Matchday Three against Al Ahli, with Khalilzadeh's stunning volley giving the Iranian team the lead in a 2-0 victory.

However, quick thinking, fine agility and perfect execution from the defender, whose strike was voted the goal of the tournament on the-afc.com, unfortunately, proved the highlight of the short campaign for Persepolis as the Iranian Reds exited the continent’s elite club competition at the group stage.

Also on the list was South Korean Lee Dong-gook.

The competition’s all-time leading scorer Lee boasts 37 goals to his name, but it's fair to say none are more spectacular than a overhead kick against Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol in April 2019.

Al Sadd’s Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah also found his way into the shortlist, having scored against Uzbek side Nasaf in April 2018.

Brazilian Gilberto Macena’s last-minute winner for Thai side Buriram United against China’s Guangzhou R&F in the 2015 group stage earned him a place in the poll.

The earliest goal in the list was scored by Brazilian Heverton in 2012.

Having already scored on his AFC Champions League debut, Heverton ensured the Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma fans would never forget him when the Brazilian equalized against Nagoya Grampus in audacious fashion.

Chasing the game in stoppage time, compatriot Everton sent a speculative overhead kick toward Heverton, who connected perfectly with a second overhead kick in quick succession to secure a 2-2 draw.