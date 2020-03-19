Rouhani orders writing hygiene protocols for active businesses amid coronavirus spread

National Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the Health Ministry to write special hygiene protocols for those businesses that are needed to remain active amid the coronavirus spread in the country in an effort to contain the contagion.

He also stressed the necessity of educating the public on ways to fight the virus, providing them with correct and sufficient information about the issue and promoting the culture of social distancing, in an address to a meeting between the heads of the three branches of government and members of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus in Tehran on Thursday, president.ir wrote.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe.

In Iran, the total number of infections has reached 18,407. Also, the fatality count increased on Thursday to 1,284, with 149 news deaths, according to the latest figures provided by the Health Ministry. A total of 5,979 patients have fully recovered.

Rouhhani expressed hope that in light of people’s collaboration, the coronavirus spread would begin a downward trend in the future, appreciating Iranians’ cooperation in complying with the Health Ministry’s hygiene protocols and recommendations, particularly those encouraging them to stay at home and refrain from intercity and intracity travels.

He added a report by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development shows a decline in the number of travels by the people of the country, calling for greater and more serious compliance with the recommendations.

Rouhani expressed optimism that, as announced by domestic health sector officials, if people continue their cooperation in the future, the spread of the virus will start a declining trend.

He ordered Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli to, in cooperation with provincial governors, shut down, until April 3, all markets, malls and trade centers with the potential to attract large crowds in Iranian cities, except those distributing basic goods such as foodstuff and drugs.

Commenting on the measures taken by the economic committee of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus, Rouhani said the adopted policies and plans have been aimed at firstly, providing financial support to those businesses hit by the coronavirus spread and secondly, offering livelihood support packages to vulnerable families.

Measures have also been taken to extend for three months the due date for the payment of taxes, insurance costs and loan instalments.

He urged all domestic organizations to educate and inform people on how to fight the spread of the virus and comply with the hygiene protocols.