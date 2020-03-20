Rouhani congratulates New Year to countries celebrating Norouz

International Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated, in separate messages, the arrival of Norouz (March 20), the New Year celebrated by Norouz region countries, to their leaders and peoples.

The countries of Norouz region included Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and Uzbekistan, according to president.ir.

His message read: “Norouz, an ancient and glorious tradition, is the messenger of love and kindness. And spring – blowing life into the nature – is the manifestation of God’s eternal power, the season for freshening and the time for removing dust of despair from humans’ soul and body.”

He regretted that, however, this year, the arrival of Norouz and spring has been concurrent with the spread of the new coronavirus in Iran and many other states, adding, “This, naturally, highlights the need for greater cooperation between our countries more than ever to overcome the crisis caused by this dangerous virus, given their daily connections with each other.”

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe.

In Iran, the total number of infections has reached 18,407. Also, the fatality count increased on Thursday to 1,284, with 149 news deaths, according to the latest figures provided by the Health Ministry. A total of 5,979 patients have fully recovered.

Rouhani called on the Norouz region countries to assist each other in the fight against the coronavirus by sharing their medical and pharmaceutical resources with each other.