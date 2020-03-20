RSS
0257 GMT March 20, 2020

News ID: 266993
Published: 1106 GMT March 20, 2020

AFC congratulates Persian New Year

TWITTER

Sports Desk

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday congratulated the Persian New Year (Norouz) via its Twitter account.
“We wish all our fans who are celebrating a very happy Nowruz!,” the AFC’s tweet read.
The occasion, on March 20, marks advent of spring and is widely celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries.
   
