0258 GMT March 20, 2020

News ID: 266994
Published: 1214 GMT March 20, 2020

Iran’s Beiranvand voted best Asian penalty stopper

GETTY IMAGES

Sports Desk

Iranian international and Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was picked by the AFC Champions League 2020 Twitter viewers as the best penalty stopper in Asia.

Beiranvand, 27, who first broke into Iran’s first team at the 2018 World Cup Asian qualifiers, claimed the top spot of the poll by 75 percent of the votes, followed by Australian Ante Covic, Kwoun Sun-tae from Japan, and Malaysian Farizal Marlias.

The Iranian shot stopper was a key figure in Presepolis’s three consecutive titles at the Persian Gulf Pro League, as well as the club’s memorable campaign at the 2018 AFC Champions League which saw the Iranian Reds reach the final for the first time, only to lose to Japan’s Kashima Antlers.

The highlight of Beiranvand’s career came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he famously saved Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot-kick during a 1-1 draw in Saransk.

The Iranian again stole the headlines when he saved Omani Ahmed Kano’s penalty at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in early minutes of a last-16 tie in Abu Dhabi, helping the country to a 2-0 victory.

He also stopped Esteghlal’s Ali Karimi’s shot during a 1-0 victory at the Tehran derby last September.
 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Alireza Beiranvand
AFC
penalty
IranDaily
 
