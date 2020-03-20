Deputy minister: Coronavirus spread reflecting declining trend in 13 Iranian provinces

National Desk

The new coronavirus spread has begun a downward trend in 13 Iranian provinces, said a deputy health minister.

In an address to an online press conference on Friday, Alireza Raeisi added in some cities the number of free ICU beds has increased, according to hamshahrionline.ir.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe.

In Iran, the total number of infections has reached 19,644. Also, the fatality count increased on Friday to 1,433, with 149 news deaths, according to the latest figures provided by the Health Ministry. A total of 6,745 patients have fully recovered.

He said this is because people in these provinces have stayed at home and the number of travels to these regions has declined sharply.

The official refrained from announcing the names of the provinces lest their citizens stop complying with hygiene protocols and taking the necessary measures, saying the coronavirus spread has not yet reached its peak in the country.

He said earlier, there were no free ICU beds in some of the hospital in these provinces, adding however, since three days ago, the number of new cases has begun to display a significant decrease, being reduced to one-fourth.