0706 GMT March 20, 2020

Published: 0548 GMT March 20, 2020

Coronavirus website launched in Iran

Coronavirus website launched in Iran
IRNA

Science & Technology Desk

Iran’s Health Ministry launched a coronavirus website, corona.behdasht.gov.ir, aiming to provide Iranians with the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 disease.

Hossein Qanbari, a Health Ministry’s public relations official said, the website seeks to evaluate the current situation in the country, and make a prediction of its trend, by concentrating on the epidemiologic models of the disease, IRNA reported.

Emphasizing the need for such a platform, Qanbari added, “Official organizations in the country ought to provide people with the most reliable, accurate, and transparent data in the time of crisis.”

As of Friday, there have been 19,644 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Iran, with the death toll reaching 1,433, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 6,745 patients have fully recovered.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province last December and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe.

 

 

 

 

 

   
