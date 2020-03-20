Zarif: “US administration gleefully takes pride in killing Iranians on Nowruz”

International Desk

Iran’s minister of foreign affairs once again lambasted Washington’s unilateral cruel sanctions against the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus spread in his country, saying the US administration “gleefully takes pride in killing Iranians on Nowruz” – the first day of the Iranian calendar year (falling on March 20 this year).

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a Twitter post on Friday after Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iranian Affairs, told reporters that Washington would continue its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran despite the Covid-19 outbreak, saying, "US sanctions are not preventing aid from getting to Iran."

He added the White House is demonstrating a new level of inhumanity as it has turned a blind eye to the coronavirus infected people who are losing their lives on a daily basis in Iran as a consequence of Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

He gave the assurance that Iran will eventually overcome the daunting challenge it is currently facing, warning the US that the country’s inhumane policies will bring it lasting notoriety.

Zarif’s post read: “US administration gleefully takes pride in killing Iranians citizens on #Nowruz—our New Year. The White House takes its "maximum pressure" to a new level of inhumanity with its utter contempt for human life. Iran to US: Your policy will live in infamy. But Iran won't break.”

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe.

In Iran, the total number of infections has reached 19,644. Also, the fatality toll increased on Friday to 1,433, with 149 new deaths, according to the latest figures provided by the Health Ministry. A total of 6,745 patients have fully recovered.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the coronavirus.

The US claims that its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran does not stop the flow of humanitarian goods, imposed new sanctions on the country this week.

Earlier, Russia, China, Pakistan and Greece separately called on the US to lift the sanctions on Iran, now that the country is fighting the coronavirus spread.

In defiance of the international calls for the removal of the sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Washington had blacklisted three Iranian entities for engaging in what he called “significant transactions” to trade in Iranian petrochemicals.

While he did not name any firms or individuals, Pompeo said the measure included blacklisting Iran’s armed forces social security investment company and its director for investing in the sanctioned entities.

In a separate statement, the US Commerce Department also said it would boycott a number of entities, including five Iranian nuclear scientists, for aiding Tehran’s nuclear program.