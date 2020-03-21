RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0842 GMT March 21, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267004
Published: 0725 GMT March 21, 2020

Qatar's 2nd medical shipment arrives in Tehran

Qatar's 2nd medical shipment arrives in Tehran
IRNA

Second anti-COVID-19 consignment donated by Qatari government arrived in Imam Khomeini International Airport in the capital on Friday to help Iran's fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the coordination between Iran and Qatar's governments and follow-ups made by Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian as Iranian head of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Tehran received second medical consignment of the country weighing 8.5 tons late on Friday, IRNA reported. 

The package includes 1,173,000 surgery masks as well as hygienic and disinfectant materials which will be made available to Health, Treatment and Medical Education Ministry for distribution among the medical centers and hospitals.

Qatar sent first shipment which included 5.5 tons of hygienic and treatment items on March 14.

 

   
KeyWords
COVID-19
Qatar
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0591 sec