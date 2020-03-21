US congresswoman: Not lifting sanctions on Iran 'supervillain-level cruelty'

International Desk

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has once again called for the removal of Washington’s sanctions on Tehran, saying Keeping them in place under the present circumstances where Iran is in fight with the new coronavirus spread is just supervillain-level cruelty.

The Muslim congresswoman made the remark in a Twitter post on Saturday after Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iranian Affairs, told reporters that Washington would continue its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran despite the coronavirus outbreak, saying, "US sanctions are not preventing aid from getting to Iran."

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the coronavirus.

Omar warned that a person dies from coronavirus every 10 minutes in Iran and 50 become infected every hour.

In Iran, the total number of infections has reached 19,644. Also, the fatality toll increased on Friday to 1,433, with 149 new deaths, according to the latest figures provided by the Health Ministry. A total of 6,745 patients have fully recovered.

Her post read: “A person dies from coronavirus every 10 minutes in Iran 50 become infected every hour. Keeping in place economic sanctions on Iran right now is just supervillain-level cruelty.”

In another tweet on March 13, she had warned the US government to lift Iran’s sanctions before the virus kills more people: “We need to suspend these sanctions before more lives are lost.”

In addition, in a tweet on Friday, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs lambasted Hook’s remarks, saying the US administration “gleefully takes pride in killing Iranians on Nowruz” – the first day of the Iranian calendar year (falling on March 20 this year).

He added the White House is demonstrating a new level of inhumanity as it has turned a blind eye to the coronavirus infected people who are losing their lives on a daily basis in Iran as a consequence of Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

He gave the assurance that Iran will eventually overcome the daunting challenge it is currently facing, warning the US that the country’s inhumane policies will bring it lasting notoriety.

His post read: “The White House takes its "maximum pressure" to a new level of inhumanity with its utter contempt for human life. Iran to US: Your policy will live in infamy. But Iran won't break.”

As part of international efforts to support Iran in the fight against the virus, so far, countries such as Russia, China, Pakistan and Greece have publically called on the US to lift its sanctions. This comes as the UK has also been reported to be privately pressing the US to ease the sanctions on Iran, according to theguardian.com.

Moreover, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as well as 25 other national organizations – including NIAC Action, Truman National Security Project, MoveOn, Win Without War, and Ploughshares Fund – have called on Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to loosen the administration’s crippling sanctions on Iran in order to aid the Iranian people’s fight against the virus.

The US claims that its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran does not stop the flow of humanitarian goods, imposed new sanctions on the country this week.

In defiance of the international calls for the removal of the sanctions, Pompeo said on Tuesday that Washington had blacklisted three Iranian entities for engaging in what he called “significant transactions” to trade in Iranian petrochemicals.

While he did not name any firms or individuals, Pompeo said the measure included blacklisting Iran’s armed forces social security investment company and its director for investing in the sanctioned entities.

In a separate statement, the US Commerce Department also said it would boycott a number of entities, including five Iranian nuclear scientists, for aiding Tehran’s nuclear program.