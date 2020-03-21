Zarif: US medical terrorism hampers Iran’s effective reaction against pandemic

International Desk

US medical terrorism impedes Iran's effective reaction against the coronavirus pandemic in the country, said the Iranian minister of foreign affairs.

US unilateral sanctions have affected Iran’s economic resources, oil revenues and private sector, Mohammad Javad Zarif added in an interview with Brazilian daily newspaper ‘Folha de S.Paulo’, in response to a question on how the embargoes and US-imposed economic isolation are impacting his country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus spread, while it ranks third in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 deaths and encounters other obstacles in its path to reduce the toll, IRNA reported.

He noted that US “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran blocks the country’s exports, saying, “Thus, we have less resources for investment.”

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions mainly targeted Iran’s oil exports in a bid, as claimed by Washington, to reduce the country’s overseas sales to “zero” and damage the domestic economy. They have also hindered the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 20,610 in the country, according to IRNA.

With 123 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,556, he added, regretting that 996 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours.

Zarif said although Iran is a rich country, the sanctions have deprived it of the necessary resources to serve the infected people.

“Even if we had the financial capability to purchase the needed medical equipment and drugs, the sanctions would impede their imports.”

“It makes no difference for banking restrictions whether you want to buy humanitarian goods or not,” Zarif said, alluding to the move by US Department of Treasury to sever the Central Bank of Iran’s link to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

In addition, he said, thanks to US sanctions, European manufactures of medical equipment do not engage in trade with Iran, he said, adding US imposes economic and medical sanctions against Iran in different shapes.

Zarif said the US sanctions on Iran amount to crimes against humanity.

Commenting on whether Iran has rejected US aid offer, the Iranian foreign minister said Washington’s suggestion was a hypocritical gesture.

A few days ago, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged other countries to pave the way for helping Iran in its fight against coronavirus, he said, adding this comes as all it needs to do is stop posing obstacles to this process.

“We will take care of ourselves and have enough friends to contribute to Iran's relentless campaign against the pandemic,” Zarif said, advising the US to stop its economic terrorism.

If you are not ready to do so, we will urge the world to stop this bullying, he warned the US.

It is inhumane that while Iranians are dying, other states acquiesce to US bullying in the hope of not being harmed, the Iranian minister noted.

‘Stop Iraq aggression’

Elaborating on the consequences of the crises created by Washington, Zarif said US act of terror to assassinate top Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, also resulted in the killing of several Iraqi military officers, including a commander who was the country’s deputy defense minister.

Americans commit crimes and expect Iran to prevent others’ reactions, he noted.

“We are not able to control other countries’ citizens who want to defend themselves,” the minister said, adding if Americans continue their aggression against Iraqis, they should expect reciprocal responses.

They cannot hide themselves behind the pretext that this is Iran’s fault and the Islamic Republic is supporting them, the top Iranian diplomat cautioned.

They use the term proxy to describe these groups, which is irresponsible and an insult to Iraqi people, “as these groups are not Iran’s proxies,” he stressed.

Answering a question about Iran’s relation with these Shia groups, Zarif said, "In addition to Shia groups, we have relations with Sunnis and Christians as well.

Iran’s policy is to support those who are under pressure, ha said advising the US to understand this issue as it claims to be supporting democracy and those who are suppressed.

The minister added Iran has influence on these groups, but does not control them.

In response to another question whether Iran is done with its reprisal for US assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, Zarif said based on Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Iranian government, in a defensive act, targeted the base from which the assassination was carried out.

Asked whether the Iran nuclear deal is still in place in the aftermath of US withdrawal or it has fallen apart, he emphasized that the JCPOA is still “very much alive”.

“I believe that international law will not die if a violator breaches it. The US is a regime that violates UN Security Council Resolution 2231.”

Responding to another question if after US assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani and given Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s support for Trump, tension arose in relations between Iran and Brazil, Zarif said, the historical background of relations between Tehran and Brasilia dates back to over 100 years ago.

“We have always had good relations with each other. Our policies, like our economies, are complementary and similar. We are one of the biggest consumers of Brazilian products in the region and Brazil is a major importer of Iran’s petrochemicals.”

He hailed Brazil’s stance toward supporting international law and respecting other countries’ territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Brazil adopts a strong stance toward avoiding to take advantage of power in international relations.