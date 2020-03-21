Iran’s annual foreign trade exceeds $85b despite US sanctions: IRICA

The value of Iran’s foreign trade exceeded $85 billion during the last Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-March, 19, 2020) despite the United States’ unilateral sanctions, said the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Saturday.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi added that the country traded 170 million tons of commodities during the said period, IRNA reported.

Pointing to the role of IRICA in Iran’s trade, the official said removing customs barriers to prevent commodity pile-up, supporting production and cooperation to assist government programs in various areas as well as efforts to counter the spread of coronavirus were the main measures of his organization.

We were faced with the most severe US economic sanctions against the country, with many difficulties that could leave negative effects on the economic situation, said Mir-Ashrafi, adding that the resistance of the people and officials against these sanctions resulted in considerable gains.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the Pa5+1, and reimposed Washington’s sanctions on Tehran.