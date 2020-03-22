Ayatollah Khemenei: US most evil enemy of Iran

Political Desk

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the US is the most evil enemy of Iranian people.

In a live televised address to Iranians on the occasions of Norouz – the beginning of the new Iranian year (March 20) – and Eid al-Mab’ath (March 22), the anniversary of the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received his first revelation and was chosen as Allah’s final messenger, Ayatollah Khamenei added at present, Iran has numerous enemies, but the US is the most evil enemy of the people of the country, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“US officials are mendacious, deceitful, shameless, greedy, charlatan, cruel, stony-hearted, merciless and terrorist. We are faced with such an enemy.”

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the coronavirus.

US officials have refused to lift draconian sanctions which are hampering Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. They have instead claimed readiness to aid Iranians, with President Donald Trump saying "all they have to do is ask", according to Press TV.

Iranian authorities have dismissed the offer as hypocritical, saying it makes no sense when Washington keeps on imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei called US officials deceitful, saying they were lying as he touched on speculations that the United States has manufactured the extremely contagious disease.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe.

On Sunday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 21,638 in the country, according to ISNA.

With 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,685, he added, regretting that 1,028 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 7,913.

The Leader praised the Iranian people for remaining steadfast in the past decades despite Washington’s ongoing hostility, giving the assurance that they can overcome enemies through patience, bravery and wisdom.

“Being patient means not to surrender,” he stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei further urged officials to use the capacities of the country’s younger generation to be able to solve the current woes facing the nation.

The Leader said, “Today, the country’s youth population is one of our power tools”.

It is crucial for Iran to grow powerful in all areas, particularly in the field of cyberspace, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a recent offer by the US to help Iran rein in the outbreak of the coronavirus, saying, “Americans have several times said that are ready to help us with medicine and treatment. Their offer is strange since they themselves are facing frightening shortages in this regard”.

The coronavirus has infected 26,900 in the US, killing 348, according to worldometers.info. Upon announcing the first cases in the country, people swarmed stores and emptied shelves.