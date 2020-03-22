UNESCO concerned about sanctions on Iran during coronavirus outbreak

The Director of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning, in a message to the mayor of Shiraz, said on Sunday that he is fully supportive of Iran's fight against the coronavirus and expressed concern about the restrictions the country might face as a result of sanctions.

In the message of David Atchoarena which was addressed to the mayor of Shiraz, Haider Eskandarpour, the deepest concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran are addressed to the citizens of Shiraz: UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning, the coordinator of the UNESCO Worldwide Learning Cities Network, stays with citizens of Shiraz and Iran at this sensitive juncture, IRNA reported.

The letter continues, referring to the letter from the mayor of Shiraz to international organizations about cruel sanctions against Iran in the context of the coronavirus outbreak, stating that the correspondence of the mayor of Shiraz had been forwarded to the Foreign Office of the UNESCO Headquarters for further follow-up.