Deputy minister: Iran constructed 14 hospitals in two years

Domestic Economy Desk

The Iranian government constructed 14 hospitals, with a total number of 2,527 beds, across the country during the past 24 months, said a deputy roads and urban development minister.

Speaking to mrud.ir, Mohammad-Jafar Alizadeh added six hospitals with a total number of 1,150 beds have been handed over to operators in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19, 2020) and eight, having 1377 beds, are ready to be delivered.

Alizadeh said the handed over hospitals are located in the provinces of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari (central Iran), Bushehr (southern Iran), Kermanshah (western Iran), Kerman (central Iran), Sistan-Baluchestan (southeastern Iran) and Gilan (northern Iran).

Alizadeh added the rest of the hospitals are in the provinces of Kurdestan (western Iran), Gilan, Kohgilouyeh-Boyer Ahmad (central Iran), West Azarbaijan Province (northwestern Iran), Hamedan (western Iran), Fars (southern Iran), Semnan (central Iran) and Khorasan Razavi (northeastern Iran).