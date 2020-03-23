Iran: Talks underway with European states to ease trucks’ passage

National Desk

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Sunday consultations are underway with Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish customs officials to obtain the permit for Iranian trucks to cross these countries’ borders.

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to a recently released video showing Iranian trucks being stopped at Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish borders, IRNA reported.

In the wake of the coronavirus spread across the world, Europe has turned out to be one of the main the epicenters, he said, adding thus strict regulations have been imposed on crossing European countries’ borders, which also apply to European nationals.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe.

The virus has infected and killed thousands in Europe, with Italy, Spain and Germany being among the worst-hit countries.

Given the present circumstances, Iranian embassies in Europe, regional countries and neighboring states have prepared since one month ago and even have hired a number of experts to handle and pursue the cases reported by phone round-the-clock, Mousavi said.

He noted that upon knowing the exact whereabouts of these trucks, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iranian embassies in Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria started negotiations with the customs officials of the three countries to facilitate their passage.

Currently, trucks coming from different countries have formed long queues at the points of entry along the borders of these three states.

Mousavi advised Iranian drivers to call Iranian embassies in case of facing such problem.