RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0117 GMT March 23, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267024
Published: 0902 GMT March 22, 2020

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday after being taken to hospital with coronavirus.

Sanz, 76, was president at the Bernabeu from 1995-2000, a period in which Real won the Champions League twice, reported BBC.

"My father has just died," wrote Sanz's son Lorenzo Sanz Duran on Twitter.

"He did not deserve this end in this manner. One of the best, most courageous and hardworking people I have seen in my life. His family and Real Madrid were his passion."

Sanz signed players such as Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf and Davor Suker during his time in charge of the 33-time Spanish champions.

He lost the 2000 presidential election to Florentino Perez, which sparked Real's big-spending 'Galatico' era.

Sanz's son Fernando, 46, played for Real Madrid from 1996-99 before spending the final seven years of his career at Malaga.


 

   
KeyWords
coronavirus
Sanz
Real Madrid
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1905 sec