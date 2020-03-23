Rouhani: US committing gravest crimes in Iran, region

Political Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US has committed the gravest crimes in Iran and the region.

This comes as now the US says it is willing to help Iran in the fight against the coronavirus, which is a deceitful offer and a hypocritical gesture, he added speaking on Monday at the first cabinet meeting in the new Iranian calendar year (started March 20), Tasnim News Agency reported.

Washington’s help proposal to Iran is like offering a glass of muddy water, while blocking the main sources of clean water, Rouhani said metaphorically.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the coronavirus.

“We do not want your glass of muddy water. Just go away and stop troubling our exporters and importers. Iranian people know best what to do. Our physicians have a good grasp of their job.”

Under the present circumstances, those who have always been the main frauds throughout the history, have opened their mouths making remarks that expose their foolish nature, Rouhani said.

“They think that the world’s people are gullible and would easily believe their inappropriate remarks.”

Commenting on Washington’s help offer on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described US officials as mendacious, deceitful, shameless, greedy, charlatan, cruel, stony-hearted, merciless and terrorist, saying, “Americans have said several times that 'we are ready to help with treatment and medicine; just ask us and we will help'. This is one of the weirdest things which they tell us to ask them."

The Leader made the remarks in a live televised address to Iranian people on the occasions of Norouz – the beginning of the new Iranian year – and Eid al-Mab’ath (March 22), the anniversary of the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received his first revelation and was chosen as Allah’s final messenger.

Rouhani emphasized that Iranians are standing on their own feet and will use all their capabilities and capacities to see a surge in domestic production, as urged by Ayatollah Khamenei – in a message to Iranians on Friday.

Blaming the US, the president said Washington is responsible for part of the problems Iranians are currently beset with, such as unemployment, and their difficult lives.

Rouhani noted that Iran’s situation is much better than developed countries in the fight against coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe.

Appreciating Iranian people for obeying the instructions issued by the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he said the majority of them have complied with the instructions, reducing their intercity and intracity travels.

Rouhani added reports show that even those who have traveled to other cities have mostly stayed indoors, voluntarily keeping themselves in self-quarantine, which is the best way to contain the spread of the virus and fastest way for the society to go back to normal.

On Sunday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 21,638 in the country, according to ISNA.

With 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,685, he added, regretting that 1,028 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 7,913.