0552 GMT March 23, 2020

News ID: 267032
Published: 0143 GMT March 23, 2020

Iran reports more coronavirus fatalities, cases, recoveries

IRNA

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday that the numbers of deaths, infections, and recoveries have soared during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry spokesman, 127 more people died, bringing the fatalities to 1,812, and the cases leaped to 23,049 as 1,411 more tested positive.   

Kianoush Jahanpour also said that 8,376 people have been so far recovered, adding the number has been growing on a daily basis.

Jahanpour noted that more than 36 million people have been screened for coronavirus under the National Mobilization Campaign Against Corona.

He put the average ages of Iranian coronavirus patients at 59 years and those who died of the disease across the country at 64 years.

   
