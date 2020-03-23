Some 6,500 Iranian travelers with coronavirus symptoms detected: IRCS

National Desk

Some 6,500 travelers have been identified with COVID-19 symptoms during Norouz holidays, said the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) head on Monday.

Praising his colleagues’ efforts in containing the coronavirus across the country, Karim Hemmati urged Iranians to avoid New Year trips and stay at home, IRNA reported.

More than 8.5 million have left 19 provinces on vacation, added Hemmati.

Speaking of the COVID-19 medicine imports, Hemmati said, “One million Tamiflu (oseltamivir) pills and 600,000 kaletra pills have been purchased” and will arrive in the country within this week.

“We are in talks with several countries to receive their medical aid. Iranians living abroad, namely from the US, have also collected medical packages,” the humanitarian organization’s official added.

A total number of 23,049 Iranians have tested positive for the coronavirus, 1,812 of whom have died, while 8,376 have fully recovered from the disease.