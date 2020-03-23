Iran’s two-month crude steel production up over 40% year-on-year: WSA

Iranian steelmakers cast over 5.6 million tons of crude steel during the first two months of 2020, marking 40.5 percent increase compared to the corresponding figure for 2019, which was 3.99 million tons.

According to figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA) on Monday, Iran produced 2.71 million tons of crude steel in February, showing a 34.3-percent rise compared to the figure for the same month of 2019, which was 2.02 million tons.

China topped the list of crude steel producers in the second month of 2020, with an output of 74.77 million tons, while Iran stood at ninth place.

India, Japan, the United States, Russia, South Korea, Germany and Turkey with 9.56 million tons, 7.91 million tons, 7.17 million tons, 5.61 million tons, 5.38 million tons, 2.92 million tons and 2.85 million tons, respectively, were listed in second to eighth places, the report said.

Global steel production in February amounted to 143.29 million tons, showing a 2.8-percent rise compared to the corresponding figure of 2019, which was 139.41 million tons.

Iran produced 31.9 million tons of crude steel in 2019, according to figures released by WSA in January.

According to the Islamic Republic’s Vision Plan, the country’s total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with export figures expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world’s steel producers, including over 150 steel producers, with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.