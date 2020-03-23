Iran, Italy discuss coronavirus spread

Political Desk

Iran and Italy discussed the coronavirus spread in the two countries, expressing regret over the deaths of their nationals from the respiratory disease.

The issue was addressed in a phone conversation on Monday between Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio.

Zarif stressed that the US must lift its unilateral, illegal and inhumane sanctions on Iran.

He noted that Washington is insisting upon keeping its unilateral sanctions on Tehran in place even under the present tough circumstances that Iran is in a fight with the virus.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the coronavirus.

Both ministers extended their sympathies to the peoples of the two countries.

The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

On Monday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 23,049 in the country, according to IRNA.

With 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,812, he added, regretting that 1,411 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 8,376.

In Italy, the virus has infected 63,927 people, killing 6,077.