Massive relief operation underway in Iran’s 19 flood-hit provinces

National Desk

A total of 9,757 Iranians – across 19 flood-stricken provinces – have received emergency rescue and relief aid within past 48 hours, said the head of Iran’s Relief and Rescue Organization on Tuesday.

“A total of 100 rescue teams have been dispatched to the flood-hit area,” said Morteza Salimi.

Salimi also said that 79 people have been sent to safe zones while 537 were placed in emergency housings.

Heavy rainfalls, starting on Sunday, caused flooding in several Iranian provinces, mainly in the southern parts of the country, killing at least 11 people and leaving two others missing as of Monday, according to Press TV.

Over 17 people have also been injured by the flooding in the provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr, Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, Qom, Gilan, South Khorasan, Mazandaran, Semnan and Kerman.

The floods have also caused significant property damage to many urban and rural areas and blocked many roads.

Heavy rainfalls forced the authorities in a number of cities to declare state of emergency and order the evacuation of people from residential areas. Forecasters have warned about more rains for the coming days.