Rouhani: Iran’s coronavirus admissions, death toll decreasing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the number of coronavirus admissions at hospitals in different provinces and death rate from the virus in the country are on a downward trend, which is an important news.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus on Tuesday, he added this indicates the effectiveness and importance of the measures implemented so far, IRNA reported.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

Appreciating efforts and sacrifices by the staff of the country’s health system, Rouhani said they are doing an important job.

He also thanked Iranian people for complying with the Health Ministry’s recommendations and hygiene protocols, as shown by the statistics.

Rouhani stressed that the domestic health system is required to be provided with sufficient time to cure patients, saying, “We must avoid letting the disease reaches its peak in a short period of time lest we fail to provide all infected patients with adequate health care services due to a shortage of resources.”

“We must act in a way to enable our hospitals, intensive care units and medical staff to have the capacity to treat the patients, which has been the case so far, as none of the hospitals reported such problems.”

Another important issue, Rouhani warned, is to prevent the spread of the virus and break its chain.

He emphasized that infected people must be quarantined for two weeks and refrain from going to public places, noting that to this end, all businesses, except those pertaining to people’s basic needs, and gatherings must remain closed and canceled until April 3.”

On Monday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 23,049 in the country, according to IRNA.

With 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,812, he added, regretting that 1,411 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 8,376.

Rouhani said the period of temporary release for prisoners will be extended by April 19.