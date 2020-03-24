VP: Protecting people’s lives, health top priorities of Iranian government, public

National Desk

Protecting people’s lives and health are top priorities of the Iranian government and the public, said the first vice president.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Es'haq Jahangiri wrote fighting against the new coronavirus and curbing its spread are, and will remain, the two top national priorities, particularly in the days after Norouz holidays (March 20-April 1) – marking the beginning of the new Iranian calendar year, IRNA reported.

He added the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus and local executive organizations are responsible for formulating and drawing up appropriate policies and plans, respectively, for the period after the holidays.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

On Tuesday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 24,811 in the country, according to IRNA.

With 122 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,934, he added, regretting that 1,762 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 8,931.