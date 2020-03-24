SNSC chief: US using COVID-19 to express hostility

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani lambasted the US authorities for resorting to the coronavirus outbreak for showing hostility towards other nations.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Shamkhani said it is only the American politicians who regard the outbreak of COVID-19 as an opportunity to continue hostile policies against others, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He also took a swipe at the US commerce secretary for expressing joy over the positive impacts of the coronavirus outbreak in China on the US economy and also at the “delusional” US secretary of state for proposing the idea of military attack on Iran.

“What a sick and criminal brain has really created coronavirus?” Shamkhani wondered.

His comments came after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he thinks the fatal coronavirus outbreak in China will boost the US economy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he believes the coronavirus has made Iran ripe for some bombing.

Pompeo has reportedly told the US president that Iran is weakened by both sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic and a window of opportunity exists to strike it militarily.

On Thursday, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations (UN) in a statement said Washington’s unilateral and illegal sanctions against Tehran are impeding efforts in the country to better fight the coronavirus spread, calling on the international community to pressure the US into removing them immediately.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting more than 160 countries and territories across the globe.



