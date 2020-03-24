Ministry: Iran’s 11-month steel ingot production almost 22m tons

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran produced close to 22 million tons of steel ingots in the 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 2019-February 2020), indicating a 5.2 percent growth year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The figure stood at 20.6 million tons in the same period of the preceding year, IRNA reported.

Iran is among the world’s top 10 steel producers and is expected to climb to the seventh place in the global ranking by 2025.

In addition, the country produced close to 19 million tons of steel products during March 2019-February 2020, showing a year-on-year increase of 5.5 percent. Iran had produced 17.88 million tons of the same products in the same duration a year ago.

During the11-month period, Iran’s copper cathode output surpassed 226,000 tons, up 0.8 percent compared to the figure for the same time span of the preceding year, which was 225,000 tons.

WSA report

Figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA) on Monday showed that Iranian steelmakers cast over 5.6 million tons of crude steel during the first two months of 2020, posting a year-on-year growth of 40.5 percent. The figure stood at 3.99 million tons in the same duration of 2019.

Iran produced 2.71 million tons of crude steel in February, showing a 34.3 percent rise compared to the figure for the same month of 2019, which was 2.02 million tons.

China topped the list of crude steel producers in the second month of 2020, with an output of 74.77 million tons, while Iran stood at ninth place.

India (9.56 million tons), Japan (7.91 million tons), the US (7.17 million tons), Russia (5.61 million tons), South Korea (5.38 million tons), Germany (2.92 million tons) and Turkey (2.85 million tons) were the world’s other top producers in this period, the report said.

Global steel production in February amounted to 143.29 million tons, showing a 2.8 percent rise compared to the same time span in 2019, which was 139.41 million tons.

Iran produced 31.9 million tons of crude steel in 2019, according to figures released by WSA in January.

The country’s annual steel production capacity is expected to hit 55 million tons by 2025, with exports predicted to reach between 10 million tons and 15 million tons per year.