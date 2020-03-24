Iran to hold online book reading contest to cultivate stay-at-home culture

A book reading contest themed ‘Stay at home and read more books’ will be held on the occasion of Norouz and National Nuclear Technology Day (April 9).

The contest will be held by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), IRNA reported.

Thanks to Norouz holidays and closure of schools and educational centers and with regard the emphasis made by the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus on staying at home and refraining from traveling, AEOI decided to hold an online book reading contest.

The organization has also invited those who are interested in attending the contest to send a short note about what they have read during Norouz to @AEOINEWS in Instagram or to AEOI’s email address web_publicr@aeoi.org.ir.

Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 8,913 people out of a total of 24,811 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,934 have lost their lives.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.