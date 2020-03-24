RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1050 GMT March 24, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267062
Published: 1042 GMT March 24, 2020

Lavrov discusses coronavirus, int’l issues with Zarif, calls US sanctions ‘inhumane’

Lavrov discusses coronavirus, int’l issues with Zarif, calls US sanctions ‘inhumane’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

High praise was given during the conversation to bilateral cooperation in countering this global challenge, announced Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement, reported mid.ru.

The Russian minister reiterated Russia’s plans to continue to comprehensively promote Russian-Iranian trade and economic ties and investment projects, including increasing the supply of agricultural products, being among other things under the pressure of illegal unilateral US sanctions.

Lavrov said that Russia continues to urge Washington to immediately lift its inhumane sanctions that prevent the respective governments from combating COVID-19.

The parties exchanged views on current items on the international agenda, including the Syrian settlement and the situation in Afghanistan.

   
KeyWords
Lavrov
Zarif
coronavirus
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1807 sec