Iran UN envoy urges all states to defy US sanctions

The US fails to heed the call by the United Nations’ officials for the removal of its sanctions on Iran, Iran's permanent ambassador to the UN in New York, urging all states to defy Washington’s sanctions on Tehran.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote, "Growing numbers are advocating ending US' #EconomicTerrorism on Iran," according to IRNA.

"Governments & parliamentarians (including from US), UN officials & NGOs are all calling upon US to lift sanctions so we can better fight #COVID19," his post added.

He noted: "If US does not heed this call, all must defy sanctions."

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions have targeted mainly Iran’s oil and banking sector and also impede delivery of drugs, medical equipment and humanitarian aid to the country while it is in a fight against the coronavirus spread.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement called for reevaluating sanctions on countries like Iran, which have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," she said.

Earlier, in an interview with Brazilian newspaper ‘Folha de S. Paulo’, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said US medical terrorism is impeding Iran's effective reaction against the corona pandemic.

US so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran blocks the country’s exports and thus "we have less resources for investment", he added.

Iran is a rich country but due to the sanctions fails to have the necessary resources to serve the infected people, Zarif regretted.

The sanctions impede purchase of medicines and medical equipment, he added.

Over the past few days a large number of countries, international organizations and foreign officials have urged the US to lift its sanctions on Iran. Russia, Pakistan, China and Greece are some of the countries calling for the removal of the embargoes.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

On Wednesday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 27,017 in the country, according to IRNA.

With 143 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 2,077, he added, regretting that 2,206 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 9,625.