Hillary Clinton mocks Trump’s coronavirus medical advice

NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES President Donald Trump looks up toward the solar eclipse on the Truman Balcony ‎at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C., the US. ‎

Former US secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, mocked President Donald Trump in a Twitter post, calling on Americans to refrain from taking “medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse”. ‎

Her post read, “Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse.”

In August 2017, Trump was caught looking at a solar eclipse without safety glasses, despite all expert advice saying this practice is dangerous, according to independent.co.uk.

The derisive tweet, an apparent response to Trump’s controversial Twitter advice about the potential life-saving qualities of taking the anti-malaria drugs, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, together as a cure for the new coronavirus, exploded online, with users dividing up along partisan lines and posting a series of memes, each more vicious than the last, sputniknews.com reported.

“I love Hillary Unplugged,” one user wrote, likening Clinton’s tweet to a comedy routine. “Listen to her,” another added posting video of the famous 2017 incident in which President Trump looked directly at a solar eclipse without wearing protective eyewear.

The Trump’s defenders quickly shot back, however, urging Americans not to “take advice from someone who has 70 close friends that accidentally suicided themselves,” and, addressing Clinton, reminding her that she’s never going to be president.

“Please do not take medical advice from a woman who’s obsessed with losing an election,” one user wrote.

Trump’s tweet about the supposed medical benefits against coronavirus of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin taken together has set off alarm bells in the medical community, with an Arizona man dying after mistaking a chemical chloroquine phosphate solution used to clean fish tanks that he and his wife had found in their supplies for the anti-malaria drug prescribed to people mentioned by Trump. Nigeria reported two fatal overdoses of chloroquine following Trump's remarks.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

In the US, the virus has so far infected 55,081 people, killing 785.