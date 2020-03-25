Iran says will use MSF humanitarian aid

Political Desk

Iran said its Health Ministry will use the humanitarian aid and medical equipment sent by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), known as Doctors Without Borders in English.

Expressing gratitude toward MSF’s for its aid, the Iranian administration's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, added the trip by a team from the organization to Iran was made in complete coordination with the related organizations of the country, IRNA reported.

He stressed that while respecting all countries and international organizations that have offered aid to Iran to support the country in the fight against the new coronavirus, the policy pursued by the Islamic Republic toward such proposals by any country and international organization is that it welcomes them irrespective of their size.

Rabiei also called on all Iranians inside and outside the country to participate in the fight against the virus and provide the domestic health system with their technical, financial, scientific and spiritual assistance, saying this is all humans’ religious, national and humane duty.

The international humanitarian medical non-governmental organization, MSF has offered Iran to build a makeshift hospital in the country. Earlier, it said it intended to staff the inflatable hospital it planned to set up in the central Iranian province of Isfahan with a team comprising nine ICU specialists.