Zarif: Even pandemics won’t stop Pompeo’s propaganda

Political Desk

The Iranian minister of foreign affairs has lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying, “Even a pandemic won’t stop him from spouting third-rate propaganda.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remark in a Twitter post in response to a tweet by Pompeo, in which he has made disrespectful remarks about Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saying instead of blaming the US, he should say yes to Washington’s offer of humanitarian aid.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting a few days ago, Rouhani said metaphorically that US help proposal to Iran is like offering a glass of muddy water, while blocking the main sources of clean water.

The president stressed that, ‎“We do not want your glass of muddy water. Just go away and stop troubling our exporters and importers. ‎Iranian people know best what to do. Our physicians have a good grasp of their job.”

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the coronavirus.

Calling Pompeo wittily the ‎‏"secretary of hate"‎‏ instead of the secretary of state, the ‏Iranian minister added by making such derogatory comments on social media, the ‏US official will not be able to cover up his notoriety for being a warmonger, ‏promoting economic terrorist‎, ‎killing innocent people and hampering global fight ‏against the new coronavirus‎. ‎

Zarif’s post reads: “Even a pandemic won't stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda. One wonders whether he's Sec of State or Secretary of Hate. No amount of trolling will gloss over his infamous warmongering & #EconomicTerrorism; killing innocents & impeding global fight against #COVID19.”

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe.

On Wednesday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 27,017 in the country, according to IRNA.

With 143 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 2,077, he added, regretting that 2,206 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 9,625.

The US has number of times reiterated that it is willing to help Iran rein in the spread of the virus in the country, an offer which was described as a deceitful and hypocritical by Tehran.

Commenting on Washington’s help offer on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic ‎Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described US officials as mendacious, ‎deceitful, shameless, greedy, charlatan, cruel, stony-hearted, merciless and terrorist, ‎saying, “Americans have said several times that 'we are ready to help with treatment ‎and medicine; just ask us and we will help'. This is one of the weirdest things ‎which they tell us to ask them."‎

The help offer by the US comes as, in definance of recent international calls for the removal of the sanctions on Iran amid the country's fight against the virus, Pompeo said a few days ago that Washington had blacklisted three Iranian entities for engaging in what he called “significant transactions” to trade in Iranian petrochemicals.

While he did not name any firms or individuals, Pompeo said the measure included blacklisting Iran’s armed forces social security investment company and its director for investing in the sanctioned entities.

In a separate statement, the US Commerce Department also said it would boycott a number of entities, including five Iranian nuclear scientists, for aiding Tehran’s nuclear program.