IRGC starts nationwide biological defense drills ‎

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) started its nationwide biological defense drills as well as countrywide disinfection operations on Wednesday amid warnings that the new coronavirus pandemic may be the outcome of a biological attack with certain nations as its targets.

Attended by modern warfare units ‎of the IRGC’s Ground Forces ‎and Basij, the large-scale three-day war game covers 3,000 ‎locations across the country, including 100 spots in the Iranian capital of Tehran. ‎

Addressing a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC’s Ground Forces, said all medical centers belonging to the IRGC’s Ground Forces, including field hospitals, will be put to use at full capacity during the exercise, Press TV reported.

The senior commander said a total of 100 modern warfare units ‎of the IRGC’s Ground Forces operating in 10 bases have been organized to conduct the disinfection operations. ‎

Pakpour added that the exercises would be staged in coordination with the Health Ministry’s National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus and in line with the Armed Forces’ policies. The maneuver, he added, would involve all units of the IRGC, with the Ground Forces taking the lead.

He emphasized that all the IRGC’s measures, including the treatment of the coronavirus patients and disinfection, have been conducted based on the requirements of the national HQ tasked with containing the virus.

The IRGC has set up filed hospitals along with convalescent homes in many provinces across the country, including Kashan (central Iran), Tehran, Urmia (northwestern Iran), Gorgan (northern Iran), Babol (northern Iran)‎, Ahvaz (southwestern Iran), Kermanshah (western Iran) and Sanandaj‎ (western Iran) ‎.

Similar drills were staged in mid-March after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned in an edict addressed to Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri that the coronavirus outbreak might be the result of a “biological attack” against the Islamic Republic.

“Since there is some evidence that this incident might be a ‘biological attack’, this measure could be also some form of biological defense drill, which would add to national power and strength [of the country],” the Leader said.

The highly-contagious virus – named COVID-19 – first showed up in China and later spread to other countries of the world. Iran has been among the states worst hit by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the speaker of Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the total number of infections has reached 27,017 in the country, according to IRNA.

With 143 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 2,077, he added, regretting that 2,206 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 9,625.

General Nasrollah Fathian, in charge of coordinating executive operations at the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting ‎ the Coronavirus, said on Monday that Iranian scientists and intelligence experts are examining the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological warfare waged against the Iranian people.

Earlier this month, China also raised the possibility of COVID-19 being a biological weapon, saying “it might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan (where the virus initially emerged). Be transparent! Make public your data! US owes us an explanation!”