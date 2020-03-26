Deputy minister: Only local residents allowed entry into Iranian cities as of Friday

National Desk

Only local residents are allowed entry into Iranian cities following the government’s new social-distancing plan, whose implementation is to begin on Friday, said the deputy interior minister.

Hossein Zolfaqari, who is also the head of the Social and Disciplinary Committee of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus, made the remark in an address to a press conference, announcing the details of the national social-distancing plan, intercity travel bans and the closure of crowded places and commercial centers in Iranian provinces, IRNA reported.

The implementation of the social-distancing plan is scheduled to continue until April 3, according to a statement by the Social and Disciplinary Committee of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus.

“Most countries are grappling with the new coronavirus spread. During the past few weeks after the outbreak of the virus, we have witnessed that each country has made a different set of decisions [for fighting the virus] based on its own cultural and social conditions. Some countries are employing maximum and strict measures and some have implemented other obligatory measures with different degrees of severity.”

In Iran, however, a large number of measures have been implemented in the fields of providing education, informing the public, issuing health recommendations – particularly those provided by health and treatment officials – on the one hand, Zolfaqari said, adding and the country’s physicians, nurses and medical staff, who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus, have made remarkable efforts to prevent the disease and treat it on the other.

He regretted that a number of the country’s medical staff have been martyred in the fight against the virus.

Elaborating on the new restrictions to be imposed by the government’s as part of its new social distancing plan, he said they are mainly aimed at limiting intercity and intracity travels.

The deputy minister called on those intending to go on a trip, to cancel their plan, as non-residents will not be allowed into other cities as of Friday as per the new plan.

He urged those still on their journeys to return to their own cities as soon as possible.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

Infections, death toll

On Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the infections have reached 29,406 in the country.

With 157 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 2,234, he added, regretting that 2,389 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 10,457.

He said close to 51 million people across the country have so far been screened for the coronavirus symptoms.