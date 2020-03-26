Iran to allocate almost $24b to fight against coronavirus: Spox

National Desk

Iran will allocate $23.8 billion to the fight against the coronavirus, compensating for its economic consequences ‎and equipping the country’s health and medical centers in the face of the virus.

This was announced in a Twitter post by the Iranian government’s spokesman, Ali Rabiei,‎ on Thursday, IRNA reported.

He added this was decided today in the meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus to guarantee the sustainability of the harmed economic agencies, improve people’s livelihoods, support households, workers and those without regular and stable income and better equip the domestic health system.

Rabiei noted that in this meeting, it was also decided to grant loans worth $17.85 billion, with an interest rate of 12 percent and a payment period of 24 months, to economic agencies suffering financial hardship in case they do not fire their staff.

He wrote that also on the government’s agenda are improving medical equipment, increasing the number of ICU beds in hospitals and purchasing drugs for coronavirus infected patients.

Rabiei stressed that the Iranian government and people will definitely overcome the crisis with rationality, hard work, confidence in one another and cooperation with each other.

On Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the infections have reached 29,406 in the country.

With 157 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 2,234, he added, regretting that 2,389 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 10,457.

He said close to 51 million people across the country have so far been screened for the coronavirus symptoms.