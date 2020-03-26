RSS
1258 GMT March 26, 2020

Published: 1226 GMT March 26, 2020

UNHCHR: Sanctions on virus-hit countries should be re-evaluated

UNHCHR: Sanctions on virus-hit countries should be re-evaluated
UN

Broad sectoral sanctions should urgently be re-evaluated in countries facing the coronavirus pandemic, in light of their potentially debilitating impact on the health sector and human rights, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Michelle Bachelet said.

"Humanitarian exemptions to sanctions measures should be given broad and practical effect, with prompt, flexible authorization for essential medical equipment and supplies," Bachelet said.

For example, in Iran, where at least 1,800 people have died from COVID-19, human rights reports have repeatedly emphasized the impact of sectoral sanctions on access to essential medicines and medical equipment – including respirators and protective equipment for health-care workers.

More than 50 Iranian medics have died since the first cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were detected five weeks ago. The epidemic in Iran is also spreading to neighbouring countries which will strain health services in countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Source: UNIC-Tehran

 

   
